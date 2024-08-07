GIFT a SubscriptionGift
With extensive damage to supply infrastructure, Mescom suffers ₹33.4 crore loss owing to rains and wind

As many as 21,702 electricity poles, 316 transformers and 622.3 km of supply lines were damaged during April-July 2024 in four districts

Published - August 07, 2024 06:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangalore Electricity Supply Company has suffered extensive losses following damage to power infrastructure during the first two months of the monsoon.

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company has suffered extensive losses following damage to power infrastructure during the first two months of the monsoon.

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company has suffered extensive losses following damage to power infrastructure during the first two months of the monsoon.

The Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (Mescom) which serves four districts has suffered extensive damage estimated at ₹33.4 crore to its power infrastructure owing to rains and winds between this April and July.

Dakshina Kannada in coastal Karnataka and Chikkamagaluru in Malnad region have borne the maximum brunt with losses estimated at ₹10,14,46,000 and ₹9,67,53,000 respectively. Losses in Udupi district were estimated at ₹8,48,31,000 and in Shivamogga district at ₹5,09,34,000.

Mescom in a release here said a majority of the damaged infrastructure was either replaced or repaired, thereby restoring power supply immediately while some work was still going on.

As many as 21,702 electricity poles were damaged during the period with the highest 6,369 being in Dakshina Kannada, followed by 5,597 in Chikkamagaluru, 4,960 in Shivamogga, and 4,776 in Udupi. Of these damaged poles, Mescom has replaced 21,245 already, said the release.

As many as 316 electricity transformers were damaged in the four districts, including 75 in Dakshina Kannada, 22 in Udupi, 212 in Shivamogga, and seven in Chikkamagaluru. All the damaged transformers were either replaced or repaired, the company said.

Besides damage to electricity poles and transformers, 622.3 km of supply lines too were affected during the rains. Dakshina Kannada saw the snapping of 318.15 km supply lines, Chikkamagaluru 111.94 km, Shivamogga 97.82 km, and Udupi 86.39 km. Of these, 604.43 km lines were restored, the release said.

Round-the-clock work

The company said its officers and personnel worked day and night to restore power supply by attending to damaged infrastructure.

There were instances of power men attending to problems going by boats in flood-affected areas, attending to faults at the dead of the night and such other occasions. Still restoration work was on at some places, it said urging people to cooperate with the company.

