Winners Club Toastmasters new team installed

The new team of office-bearers of Winners Club Toastmasters for the year 2022-2023 led by president Reena Monteiro was installed on Sunday in Mangaluru.

The theme of the evening was ‘Iconic Bollywood’ and Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and Vathika Travels Proprietor Vathika Pai Kamath, attended.

Mr. Kumar appreciated Mangaluru residents for their peace-loving and law-abiding nature. “My tenure in Mangaluru has been hassle-free and extremely pleasant. People here are entrepreneurs and prefer to start enterprises on their own rather than look towards grants and projects by the administration,” he said.

Ms. Pai spoke about confidence building and personality development that happens at Toastmasters and pointed out how this was one of the few voluntary organisations dedicated to the growth of the individual.

Toastmasters Area Director Roshini Pinto administered the oath of office to the new team of office bearers. The team includes Shaivi Salian (Vice-President–Education), Pravin Pinto (Vice-President – Membership), Veera Katpitia (Vice President – Public Relations), Prathik S. Bolaar (Secretary), Saurav Baliga (Treasurer) and Bharathi Shevgoor (Sergeant-at-Arms).

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Monteiro spoke about the intellectual development that happens in the Toastmasters movement, especially in Winners Club Toastmasters since it is a club with veteran toastmasters.