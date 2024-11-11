Wine merchants deny allegations of giving money for Maharashtra polls

The General Secretary of Karnataka State Wine Merchants’ Association Govindaraj Hegde said in Udupi on Monday that the association has not given money to any government or party to face Assembly elections either in Maharashtra or Assembly byelections in Karnataka.

Replying to questions by press persons on the allegations that the Congress government in Karnataka has “looted” ₹ 700 crore from wine merchants in Karnataka on the pretext of facing Assembly elections in Maharashtra, he said that those allegations are not true.

He said that wine merchants during a protest held in Bengaluru recently mentioned that excise officials are demanding more bribe stating that they needed money for their transfers and promotions. This statement of merchants are being misused now for political purpose. “Our statement should not be misused for political purpose linking to Assembly elections,” he said.

The general secretary said that the merchants did not make any other statement during the protest.

Mr. Hegde said that bribe for promotions and transfers was prevalent during the tenures of previous governments since past 15 years in the State.

“The association should not be drawn into election politics,” he said.

