 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wine merchants deny allegations of giving money for Maharashtra polls

Published - November 11, 2024 10:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The General Secretary of Karnataka State Wine Merchants’ Association Govindaraj Hegde said in Udupi on Monday that the association has not given money to any government or party to face Assembly elections either in Maharashtra or Assembly byelections in Karnataka.

Replying to questions by press persons on the allegations that the Congress government in Karnataka has “looted” ₹ 700 crore from wine merchants in Karnataka on the pretext of facing Assembly elections in Maharashtra, he said that those allegations are not true.

He said that wine merchants during a protest held in Bengaluru recently mentioned that excise officials are demanding more bribe stating that they needed money for their transfers and promotions. This statement of merchants are being misused now for political purpose. “Our statement should not be misused for political purpose linking to Assembly elections,” he said.

The general secretary said that the merchants did not make any other statement during the protest.

Mr. Hegde said that bribe for promotions and transfers was prevalent during the tenures of previous governments since past 15 years in the State.

“The association should not be drawn into election politics,” he said.

Published - November 11, 2024 10:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.