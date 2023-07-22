Wind storm damages hoardings, electric poles in Mangaluru

July 22, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - MANGALURU

A wind storm followed by rains uprooted several trees and damaged several electric poles in Urva and adjoining places in Mangaluru on Saturday morning.

The wind storm, around 6 a.m., brought down the hoarding placed near the Infosys office in Kottara. A transformer was also damaged behind the office. A few old trees on the premises of Zilla Panchayat were uprooted and several electricity poles were damaged in the area following the fall of trees over the power supply lines.

Sheets placed on the roofs of several houses flew away. One among them was of the Bainary apartment in the Daddlkad area, officials said. The uprooting of trees and damage to electricity poles were reported in Lohit Nagar, Kottara, Malemar and adjoining areas. Power supply in these areas was disrupted.

Fire and Emergency services personnel and MESCOM staff were busy removing the uprooted trees and restoring the power supply. Widespread rains were reported in several parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts and Uttara Kannada districts in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Puduvettu in Belthangady taluk recorded 113 mm, followed by Neriya 91.5 mm, Thekkaru 90mm and Laila 86 mm, all in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The highest of 170.5 mm was reported in Kodikani of Siddapura taluk of Uttara Kannada in this period. Among places in Udupi district, Nadpalu in Karkala taluk recorded 156 mm, followed by 154 mm in Renjala, also in Karkala taluk.