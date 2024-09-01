Will write to govt. to withdraw nomination of Congress member to Council or to expel him, says Mayor

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said here on Saturday that he will write to the State government to either withdraw the nomination of Congress member Kishore Shetty to the city corporation council or expel him from the House.

It is on the basis of the Barke police filing a case against him on August 19 and arresting him in connection with throwing stones at a private city bus during the Congress protest on the same day.

The Barke police booked the nominated member and two others under Sections 126 (2), 324 (4), 118 (1), 352 and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Mr. Kishore Shetty (who is now out on bail) is accused No. 3 in the case 0074/2024.

According to the FIR, Mr. Kishore Shetty threw stones at the windshield and headlights of the bus and damaged it. A woman in the bus had suffered an injury after glass pieces entered her eye. There was a damage to the extent of about ₹50,000 to the bus.

Addressing presspersons after the monthly meeting of the council, the Mayor claimed that it is for the first time the police had arrested a member of the House and filed a case against him for throwing stones at a bus and damaging public property.

The Mayor said that while Sangeetha Nayak, BJP councillor, said that a woman from the minority community was injured in the stone throwing and pressed for an apology from the nominated member, the Congress members marched to the Well, shouted slogans and disrupted the meeting by sitting there.

“The Congress members did it intentionally to cover up their nominated member’s involvement in stone throwing. They did not want the meeting to continue,” the Mayor alleged.

The Mayor said that the Congress member Abdul Rauf broke the cordless mike of the corporation by throwing it on the floor.

Whip and former Mayor Premananda Shetty alleged that the Congress had planned to disrupt the meeting.

The Congress members had come prepared to ensure that the meeting did not take place properly. Hence they picked up unnecessary argument and sat on the Well, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kishore Shetty was present in the House and sat in the Well with other Congress members.