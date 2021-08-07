‘Will use post for public good’

Minister V. Sunil Kumar gets rousing welcome

Minister and Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar on Friday said he will not get swayed by the Ministerial responsibility given to him, but utilise it to serve people, particularly of the twin districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

Speaking at the felicitation programme on his maiden visit to his constituency after being sworn in, Mr. Kumar said he would work hard to repay the love and confidence bestowed on him by the people of Karkala and the party. Working with Hindutva, development and young leadership concepts, the Minister said developmental activities would inspire him while youngsters were his strength.

He did not dream about reaching the Vidhana Soudha at the first instance; but people and the BJP made it happen. Unknown to many, was made an MLA with people electing him through the hard work of party cadres. He would work hard as a voice of people of the twin districts without discriminating on the grounds of caste and age. He was extended a rousing welcome on his arrival at Karkala at the Bandimutt bus stand. RSS functionary Bola Prabhakara Kamath, BJP leaders M.K. Vijay Kumar, Bhaskar Kotian, Managing Trustee of Venkataramana Temple Jayaram Prabhu, Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy president Jagadeesh Pai and others attended the felicitation programme.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar was given a warm welcome at Belman on the border of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on his arrival from Bengaluru through Mangaluru International Airport. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kumar said it was a touching moment to visit Udupi district after becoming a Minister. He became a Minister as people in Karkala chose him an MLA thrice. The party has given him a major responsibility, he said, adding that he would live up to expectations.