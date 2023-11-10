HamberMenu
Will tour with Vijayendra to build BJP in State, says Kateel

November 10, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Nalin Kumar Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel | Photo Credit: File Photo

The outgoing president of Karnataka BJP and Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Friday that he will tour with the newly-appointed president of the party unit B. Y. Vijayendra to strengthen the BJP in the State.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Kateel said that he and Mr. Vijayendra will work together to return the BJP to power in Karnataka.

Mr. Kateel exuded confidence that the Shikaripura MLA will organize the party further as he was the vice-president of the State unit and president of the State BJP Yuva Morcha and carried experience of organizing the party.

He said that the appointment of Mr. Vijayendra has further boosted the confidence of party workers in the State.

Mr. Kateel alleged that the development works in the State have come to a standstill under the Congress rule in the past six months.

