Will the next guarantee be ‘bar bhagya’ for every household, asks BJP

Published - November 14, 2024 10:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kishore Kumar Kundapura. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Udupi district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday wondered whether the next guarantee of the Congress government will be ‘bar bhagya’ for every household.

Following seizure of Goa liquor worth ₹15 lakh from the residence of a Congress leader in Karkala taluk on Thursday, district BJP president Kishore Kumar Kundapura in a statement said whether the ‘bar bhagya’ would be another guarantee by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with the excise scandal.

The seizure of the Goa liquor comes amid the alleged ₹700 crore excise scam, said Mr. Kundapura in the statement. The liquor was seized from the residence of Karkala taluk Congress leader and a close aide of Congress leader Muniyalu Uday Kumar Shetty, Avinash Malli. The seizure by the Excise Department has unveiled the real face of the Congress government and its leaders, he said.

At a time when Mr. Siddaramaiah was refuting the alleged excise scam, what does the storage of a large haul of liquor at a residence mean, Mr. Kundapura said. He wondered whether the Chief Minister had issued permit to store liquor or whether the storage was meant for elections in other States.

Mr. Kundapura decried alleged attempts to hush up the liquor seizure case immediately after the raid as the accused have remained at large.

People are already fed up with various alleged scams, he said, urging the Excise Department to take the liquor seizure case to its logical end.

