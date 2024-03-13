GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will return to party work: Kateel

March 13, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Welcoming the BJP’s decision to field BJP State secretary Brijesh Chowta from Dakshina Kannada, outgoing MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said in Mangaluru on Wednesday that he will return to party work.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kateel said he will work with party workers for the victory of Mr. Chowta and realise the objective of getting Narendra Modi back as the Prime Minister for the third term. “I won this seat (in 2019) with lead of more than 2.75 lakh. We will ensure Mr. Chowta wins the seat by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes,” he said.

Asked whether he was disappointed over not getting the party ticket, Mr. Kateel said: “There is no question of disappointment. I am a committed party worker and I honour their decision to field Mr. Chowta. New faces have got opportunity. Party needs activists to do party work,” he said.

Mr. Kateel told The Hindu that the decision of the party did not come as a surprise. “I had told the party high command to the start the exercise of fielding new faces (for the Lok Sabha polls) from my constituency.”

