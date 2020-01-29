Will not file complaint over a video clip, says U.T. Khader

U.T. Khader, MLA, said on Tuesday that he would not file a police complaint over a video clipping doing the rounds in social media wherein some people wearing saffron shawls are seen and heard abusing and threatening his life in Beary. The group is also heard raising slogans against the leader.
“I do not want to initiate legal action against those slogan shouters. I care about their poor family conditions and do not want them to land behind bars,” he said. The former Minister also said that he had asked his well-wishers and friends to exercise restraint and not file any compliant over the video.
Mr. Khader said such threats would not stop him from joining protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Later in the day, he attended an anti-CAA protest held by the Ullal Block Congress Committee at Kallapu. Former Speaker Ramesh Kumar spoke at the programme.
