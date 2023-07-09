Will find out permanent solution to frequent sea erosion in Udupi district: Laxmi Hebbalkar

July 09, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - MANGALURU

Udupi district in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Saturday said she will give priority to ensure permanent protection from the frequent sea erosion happening in the coastline of the district.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Kadipatna sea erosion side at Padubidri in Udupi district, Ms. Hebbalkar said the permanent protection work would be undertaken in association with the Central government.

The Minister said though the monsoon arrived late in the district, seven people have died due to natural calamities so far. The government has paid ₹5 lakh compensation to the families of the victims.

Officials were directed to take all steps to ensure no untoward incidents happen due to calamities, she said.

Ms. Hebbalkar said officials were directed to release compensation immediately towards loss of human life, damage to houses, and death of cattle. She would get details about requirement of footbridges and vented dams and take necessary action.

Kaup MLA Suresh Shetty Gurme, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, and others were present.

Later, the Minister met the family members of Praveen Acharya, who died after coming under a huge tree in Belman on Thursday night, consoled them and handed over the cheque for ₹5 lakh.

The seventh death in the district was reported from Karkala taluk when one Baby Shetty died after falling into a stream in Nadayipalke, Nallur in Karkala taluk on Friday evening.

The incident occurred when she went in search of the cattle that did not return from grazing.

Meanwhile, the intensity of rain reduced on Friday in Udupi with the district receiving 51.5 mm average rainfall from 8 a.m. of Friday to 8 a.m. of Saturday.

Yet, wind speeds would be around 40-55 km in the coast, the administration said, asking fishermen not to venture into the sea.

As many as 11 houses were partially damaged due to heavy rains and wind during the period in the district.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna visited the Kallianapura-Santhekatte vehicular underpass site of NH 66 where landslip was reported on Thursday. He asked officials to take steps to prevent further landslips.