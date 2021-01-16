Will curb use of machinery in sand extraction, says DC

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Friday said the district administration will not allow use of machinery, including motorised boats, for extracting sand from rivers in coastal regulation zones (CRZ) in the district.
He said the administration will get high-resolution closed-circuit television cameras with night vision at Dhakkes (sand landing points) shortly and the permit holder would be responsible for its maintenance. If the cameras were damaged, the permit holder would face the action.
There was no shortage of sand in the district as being alleged, Dr. Rajendra said, adding he personally spoke to several builders and contractors who said sand was available.
CRZ sand may not be required at all when silt is removed from the backwaters of three dams, Adyapadi, Shambur and Thumbe, the DC said. While tenders were being finalised for Adyapadi and Shambur dams where the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Ltd., (KSMCL) would extract sand, tenders would be invited for Thumbe shortly, Dr. Rajendra said.
On laterite stone mining from patta (own) lands in the district, Dr. Rajendra said from one permit earlier, the administration has now received nearly 300 applications after it announced regularising irregular quarries. Officials from the departments concerned would visit every site and permits would be issued by Monday. The administration would also ensure that the sites were properly filled after quarrying activity was over.
