Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly R. Ashok will convince Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to take part in the proposed ‘Mysuru chalo’ padayatra against alleged irregularities in allotment of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites.

Mr. Kumaraswamy had questioned the timing of the padayatra citing heavy rains and floods in Karnataka. On July 31, Mr. Ashok told reporters in Mangaluru, “The ‘Mysuru chalo’ programme has already been fixed. We have spoken about the programme in the coordination committee meeting. (Janata Dal Secular leader) G.T. Devegowda has said on July 30 that he will not take part in the programme. I have told this to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.”

“We will convince Mr. Kumaraswamy about the need to organise the padayatra now. The Congress government, led by Siddaramaiah, is accused of misappropriating ₹187 crore of Karnataka Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation funds. Siddaramaiah is accused of forcing Mysuru Urban Development Authority to allot more sites to his wife in lieu of land that was acquired. We have informed the BJP high command. We will abide by the directions of the high command,” Mr. Ashok said

Mr. Ashok was in Mangaluru on July 31 as part his tour of flood-affected areas in Karnataka. After meeting party workers at the BJP office, Mr. Ashok visited flood-affected areas in Bantwal taluk and Moodbidri. In the evening, Mr. Ashok is expected to visit Mangaluru North Assembly constituency and meet officials of the district administration.

On August 1, Mr. Ashok will visit flood-affected areas in Belagavi district. Earlier, he had visited landslide-affected areas in Hassan district.