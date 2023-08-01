Will consult CM before going ahead with digitising Assembly proceedings, says Khader

August 01, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - MANGALURU

Speaker U.T. Khader said here on Monday that he will take forward the proposal of digitising Legislative Assembly proceedings after discussing it with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

During a ‘meet the press’, organised by the Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Union, Mr. Khader said with the digitalisation there will be no physical presentation of Bills and other documents.

“Every document will be made available on the tab/laptop given to the MLAs,” he said.

Legislatures in Himachal Pradesh and Kerala have already digitalised the proceedings. “Unlike Himachal Pradesh and Kerala, which have unicameral legislature (only Legislative Assembly), the Karnataka Legislature is bicameral (Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council) and hence there will be a change in the process of digitalisation,” he said.

Regarding a recent incident of an advocate gaining entry into the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Khader said he is in talks with the police and other experts to put in place a foolproof high-level security system.

While expressing concern over Ministers and officials turning up late for the Legislative Assembly sessions, Mr. Khader said he has started the practice of issuing appreciation certificates to MLAs, who turn up on time for the sessions.

“With this new practice, I did not face the problem (in the just concluded Legislative session) of the absence 10% of MLAs to form quorum, which in the past delayed Legislative Assembly sessions,” he said.

Mr. Khader said it was a challenge for him to manage the Assembly in the absence of Leader of Opposition and Chief Whip.

“To uphold the honour of the legislature, I had to place under suspension 10 BJP MLAs for their unruly conduct. But that is a closed chapter now,” he said and added that he will strive to properly conduct the Legislative Assembly and ensure Bills and Acts are passed on time.

Asked about the limitations for interacting with the people of his constituency, the five-time MLA said people of his constituency are intelligent to understand the limitations.

“I am confident of getting re-elected,” Mr. Khader said. Within the limitation, he is trying to continue with the development works of his constituency and also address issues concerning his voters, Mr. Khader said.

