Will Coastal Development Authority get statutory status with an annual allocation of ₹2,500 crore in State Budget ?

July 06, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set to present the Budget for 2023-24 on Friday, will any of the 10-point charter announced by the Congress for coastal Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections get funds is to be seen.

The Congress, among other assurances, had promised re-constituting the Coastal Development Authority as a statutory body with an annual budgetary allocation of ₹2,500 crore to create employment and investment opportunities. If the promise on annual allocation is to become a reality, the authority should get the fund in Friday’s Budget.

The party had announced the charter during its Prajadhwani Yatra in the city in January.

The Congress assured of carrying out dredging in Malpe, Gangolli and Mangaluru fishing harbour within six months of coming to power. It had promised to improve tourism and promote Mangaluru as the next IT and garment industry hub of the country.

The party promised that if it came to power, its government will set up a textile hub in Mangaluru as it will give an alternative source of livelihood for women in the region, who are heavily reliant on earning by rolling beedis. By promoting it as a garment hub and promoting IT industries, one lakh jobs can be created in the region, the party said.

For fishermen

Every fisherman from Mogaveera community was assured of ₹10 lakh insurance cover. While ₹1 lakh interest-free loan was assured for fisherwomen, a subsidy up to ₹25 lakh (equivalent to 25% of the cost) was assured for the purchase of a fishing boat. The party promised to increase the diesel subsidy from ₹10.71 per litre to ₹25 per litre and increase the allocation of quantity of diesel from 300 litres to 500 litres per day.

The Congress promised that the Narayana Guru Development Board, with an outlay of ₹250 crore per year, will be set up for rehabilitating those involved in preparing liquor and ‘Shendi’. Similarly, Bunts Development Board will also be set up with an outlay of ₹250 crore per year.

The party said that the pre-metric scholarship and other welfare measures for minority communities, which were stopped by the Centre, will be revived and budgetary allocation for minority welfare will be increased. An amount of ₹50 crore will be earmarked for addressing problems caused because of yellow leaf disease in arecanut plantations and for improvement of its market and research.

Swami Vivekananda Communal and Social Harmony committees will be set up in gram panchayats with appropriate grants and plans, the party had said.