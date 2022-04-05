‘Will appeal for Kannada copies of judgments’

April 05, 2022 00:49 IST

Dakshina Kannada District Kannada Jagruthi Samiti in its meeting on Monday resolved to appeal to the District and Sessions Court to make judgments of the courts available in Kannada.

The meeting presided over by the Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra decided to request the court that judgments pertaining to civil, criminal and other cases be made available in Kannada.

Dr. Rajendra said that Kannada should be widely used on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He said that Kannada should be prominently used by banks, on name boards by various commercial establishments, hotels, private offices and multiplexes. The government departments and industries should prominently use Kannada on their websites and offices.

He said the implementation of Kannada will be discussed as an agenda in the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meetings henceforth.

ZP CEO Kumara, Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat president M.P. Srinath and others were present.