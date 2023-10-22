Will act against social media posts that offend Dalits or create communal enmity if complaints are filed, say police

October 22, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

A Dalit leader on Sunday, alleged that a couple of non-Hindu youth were making derogatory comments against Dalits on social media platforms and sought immediate action against them. City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal asked him to file a police plaint to take action.

Participating in the monthly SC/ST grievances redressal meeting at the City Police Commissionerate, Sadashiva Urwastore said the youth had posted a statement, “Dalits should be separated from caste Hindus; that Dalit women should be made wear burqa,” and such other statements. These statements, Mr. Urwastore said, would create enmity between communities besides offending the Dalit community. He sought immediate action against the culprits.

Mr. Urwastore appreciated the Ullal Police gesture in cautioning a person who had donned Guliga Daiva vesha during the recent Ganapati immersion procession and behaved indecently. He said the Police Inspector had summonned the person, Dinesh Neermarga, the organisers, Mr. Urwastore and others to the station where Mr. Neermarga apologised for his behaviour.

Navaratri Vesha

Another Dalit leader Kiran Kumar highlighted the nuisance being created by people wearing different veshas (costumes) visiting households and collecting money during the Navaratri season. Many wear bear costumes which is easy to do, he said, adding that there should be some regulation in place. Such people might pose safety threats to residents too, he felt. Others at the meeting suggested registering such persons with the jurisdictional police before they hit the streets.

Mr. Agrawal asked officials to contemplate some measures, at least for the next season.

Parking woes

Mr. Urwastore also highlighted the plight of visitors to the District Government Wenlock Hospital in parking their vehicles. Even ambulances that bring patients are not allowed to park on the premises, he said citing the recent skirmish involving Asif Apatbandhava, who brought two patients in his ambulance. Others too said parking was available only for doctors and other staff while general public are denied the facility. The Commissioner directed the jurisdictional police to immediately sort out the issue.

Regarding complaints about the non-visibility of beat constables, Mr. Agrawal said soon, names and details of beat constables would be put out at a prominent place in every street. On Dalit leader S.P. Anand’s complaint of the new Ambedkar Bhavan at Ganjimut put to disuse, the Commissioner asked the concerned to get in touch with the gram panchayat to put it to use.