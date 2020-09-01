Wild tusker found dead near Kukke Subrahmanya

A wild tusker was found dead at Kenjala near Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday. It is suspected that it died due to electrocution.

V. Karikalan, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Dakshina Kannada told The Hindu that as per the preliminary information, the tusker is suspected to have come into contact with the live power lines while pulling down the branches of its favourite food tree “Baine Mara” (Caryota urens) last night.

Its body has been found on a government land close to Kukke Subrahmanya-Kaikamba-Gundia Road, he said.

“Our staff members have rushed to the spot. Details are awaited,” he said adding that it could be of above 15 years of age.