Wild elephant kills man, injures boy in Shiradi

January 01, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed and another injured when a wild elephant attacked them in Shiradi village, Kadaba taluk, on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as Thimmappa and the injured as Sharun Kumar, his son.

Complainant P. Jayanand told the police that he along with his uncle Thimmappa and Sharun had gone to work at the plantation of one K.A. Rajesh at Shiradi on Saturday. After completing the day’s work, the three had coffee at Rajesh’s house and when they started back home, the latter asked them to switch on the water pump in the plantation on the way.

The three did not notice the wild elephant behind the pump shed and as Thimmappa proceeded to power on the motor, it attacked him. Sharun, who rushed to rescue his father, too was attacked by the elephant, Jayanand said. He rushed back to Rajesh’s house and returned to the spot along with the plantation owner.

They shifted the injured Thimmappa and Sharun to a private hospital in Nelyadi, from where they were referred to another private hospital in Mangaluru. While Thimmappa was declared dead, Sharun was admitted in the hospital.

The Uppinangady police have registered a case and are investigating.

