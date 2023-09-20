Wife throws chilli-powder mixed hot water on husband

September 20, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - MANGALURU

One Afrin, wife of Mohammed Asif, 22, allegedly threw hot water mixed with chilli powder at her husband on September 17 and detained him along with her family members for a day preventing the husband from getting medical aid in Kaup police limits in Udupi district.

Asif, a resident of Inna, Karkala taluk, in his complaint told the police that he had married Afrin, daughter of Hussain, resident of Gujji-Manipura in Udupi taluk about 11 months ago.

The wife stayed at her husband’s house for about one month and returned to her parents. Asif too began living with her at Manipura for the last nine months.

The wife allegedly quarrelled with Asif alleging he was having extramarital affairs. On September 16, Asif took away his mobile phone from Afrin, who was looking into it as he was going out. She quarrelled with him and bit his hand. When he was taking a bath on September 17 evening, Afrina asked him to open the door and allegedly threw the hot water with chilli powder at him.

As he came out crying, his father-in-law consoled him and got inside the house. Asif had burn injuries on the left part of his body, from face to waist. His father-in-law, mother-in-law Maimuna and neighbour Latif locked him inside a room preventing him from getting treatment while Afrin allegedly threatened to kill him.

Later, Asif called his relative Shafi and got admitted to the Udupi District Hospital.

The Kaup police have registered cases of causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation against the accused and are investigating.