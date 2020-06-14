Widespread rain in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts

A view of the Kerala-Karnataka-Goa National Highway 66 between Nanthoor and Pumpwell when Mangaluru received moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi recorded moderate to very heavy rain on Sunday. It was widespread.

Heavy rain lashed Mangaluru since Saturday night. An old Banyan tree was uprooted near the Ayyappan temple at Kotekar. Fire and Emergency Services personnel took nearly two hours to clear the uprooted tree. Motorists had problems driving through the waterlogged stretch on the Thokkottu flyover service road.

Reports said that two houses, one at Pattori and the other at Pulinchadi under Konaje village on the outskirts of the city, were partially damaged on Sunday after retaining walls adjacent to them slipped.

Rain led to water-logging near the railway underpass at Morgan’s Gate. Among the affected areas included the stretch of the national highway between BC Road and Jakribettu, which is being widened. The stretch had become slippery and with potholes, motorists found it difficult to drive through. Pedestrians too had a hard time walking through the stretch.

Among places in Mangaluru taluk which recorded heavy rain included Kotekar (22.5 mm), Talapady (20.5 mm) and Moodushedde (15.5mm), according to data maintained by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC).

The India Meteorological Department put the average rainfall received in Dakshina Kannada district in the last 24 hours ended at 8 a.m. on Sunday at 80.2 mm.

The highest average of 66.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Mangaluru taluk, followed by 51.8 mm in Belthangady taluk, 43.2 mm in Bantwal taluk, 39.2 mm in Sullia taluk and 26.4 mm in Puttur taluk. As per the KSNDMC, a few places in Puttur received heavy rain. It included Puttur that recorded a rainfall of 41.5 mm, followed by 35.5 mm in Balnadu, Savanuru and Belanduru gram panchayats . Among the places in Sullia taluk where it rained heavily included Aranthodu Gram Panchayat 35.5 mm, Ubaradka Mittur 30.5 mm and Sullia 24 mm.

Several places in Udupi received heavy rain. As per the KSNDMC, Udyavara received 31.2 mm, Kote 30.7 mm, Katpadi 26.1 mm, Marvanthe 27.7 mm, Manipura 24.6 mm and Innanje 22.6 mm.