Widening work of two major NHs in DK to commence soon: Kateel

Mangaluru

19 December 2020 19:06 IST

MP says the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has accorded approval for the work

Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has accorded approval for immediately commencing widening work of the Kulashekara-Karkala stretch of NH 169 and for the four-laning of B.C. Road-Addahole stretch of NH 75.

He was speaking after Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for and dedicated to the nation, 33 NH projects in Karnataka.

Mr. Kateel said tenders will be invited for the four-lane stretch of NH 75 shortly and the work will commence in three months. Similarly, tenders will be awarded for four-laning NH 169 between Kulashekara and Moodbidri and two-laning of the same highway between Moodbidri and Karkala in two months. Land acquisition for this stretch of the road was 90% complete, the MP said.

Mr. Kateel said the Union Minister has also sanctioned the work of a six-lane new bridge across the Phalguni (Gurupura) on NH 66 at Kulur at a cost of ₹69 crore.

Work on the bridge will commence soon and upon completion, it would offer a breather to road users, the MP said.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of seven minor bridges on the Byndoor-Hosanagara-Ranebennur highway at a cost of ₹19 crore; construction of a two-lane road with paved shoulders for Belikeri Port-Kumta-Sirsi stretch (54 km) at a cost of ₹440 crore; strengthening the 39-km stretch of NH 275, Bantwal-Mysuru highway at a cost of ₹30.5 crore; permanent restoration to valley side slips of the 26 km Shiradi Ghat at a cost of ₹36.5 crore on NH 75; construction of retaining wall, RCC drains, and road safety works of Sampaje Ghat on NH 275 at a cost of ₹58.8 crore, and permanent restoration to valley side slips of Charmadi Ghat at a cost of ₹19 crore.

Mr. Gadkari also declared open the Kundapura-Goa border section of NH 66 (187 km) built to four-lane at a cost of ₹2,639 crore.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Y. Bharath Shetty, U. Rajesh Naik, zilla panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigod, Mayor Divakar, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, and others were present.