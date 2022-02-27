Widening of Mani-Puttur-Madikeri highway to begin next year, says Kateel

Government will also take up the Mangaluru Bypass Road linking Mulki with Talapady

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel laying the foundation stone for improving road network around Central Market in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Sunday that the Government will widen the Mani-Puttur-Sullia-Madikeri highway as a four-lane highway starting next year.

The Government will also take up the Mangaluru Bypass Road project linking Mulki with Talapady via Kateel, Bajpe, Polali, BC Road, Melkar, Mudipu and Konaje next year. This stretch will also be widened, he said.

The rejuvenated Gujjarakere that was inaugurated in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Speaking at a programme at Jeppu after inaugurating the Gujjarakere rejuvenation project and Mangaladevi Road widening project completed under the Smart City Mission by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., Mr. Kateel said that the tendency of some people to approach courts has come in the way of completing road projects within the given deadline.

“Hence, the projects under the Smart City Mission taken up in the city were halted for nearly five months and were delayed,” he said and added that as the district experienced rainfall for nearly six months, completing the road projects were further delayed.

The newly constructed four-lane road near Sri Mangaladevi Temple by Mangaluru Smart City Limited that was inaugurated in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

“Some people have already filed petitions questioning land acquisition at eight places for widening the road between Kulashekara and Karkala,” the Member of Parliament said.

Mr. Kateel said that road connectivity in Dakshina Kannada will get a further face-lift starting 2023 when some highway widening projects such as widening the National Highway 75 between BC Road and Adda Hole are expected to be completed and some more expected to begin.

Earlier, Mr. Kateel launched the road widening projects in the Central Market area.

Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) will widen the three roads in the area as concrete roads under the Smart City Mission at a cost of ₹6 crore.

The main Central Market Road and Bhavanthi Street linking road will be widened to 15 m each and Felix Pai Bazaar linking Road will be widened to 12 m. The total length of these roads will be 630 m.

A note from MSCL said that these roads will have three metre wide three concrete lanes. In addition, they will have 1.5 m wide interlock pavement on either side. They will have utility ducts, footpaths and storm-water drains.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mayor Premananda Shetty and others were present.