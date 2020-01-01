Whom should a senior citizen approach to get order implemented: HRPF

Human Rights Protection Foundation (HRPF) president Ravindranath Shanbhag, on Tuesday, asked whom a senior citizen should approach to get the order of the Senior Citizens Tribunal implemented. Many a time, the tribunal passed orders but the implementation of those orders needed to be made effective, he said.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Shanbhag said that as per Section 5(4) of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007, an application filed for maintenance and expenses for proceedings shall be disposed of within 90 days from the date of the service of notice of the application to such a person. In senior citizen Bhoja Shetty’s case, the judgment was announced after 14 long months.

The tribunal may, during the pendency of the proceedings regarding monthly allowance for the maintenance, order such children to make a monthly allowance for the interim maintenance of such senior citizen.

“In Mr. Shetty’s case, even though he had stressed that he had no income at all, no such order was passed even though the application was pending for more than 14 months before the tribunal,” Mr. Shanbhag said.

In 2018 itself, most of the children appeared in front of Conciliation Officer and agreed to pay any amount to their father as decided by the tribunal. “Nobody knows what prevented the tribunal to pass at least the interim order for maintenance,” Mr. Shanbhag said.

As per the procedure, the tribunal has to send a copy of the order to the Maintenance Officer appointed under Section 18(1) of the Act. He has to assist and represent the senior citizen during the proceedings of the tribunal.

“In Mr. Shetty’s case, he had to approach the Maintenance Officer and provide him the copy of the judgment. Despite this, no action has been taken to this date,” Mr. Shanbhag said.