Who should go for post-COVID-19 fitness evaluation

The event is being organised at Father Muller Medical College Hospital in Mangaluru on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day on September 6, 2021.  

The Department of Physiotherapy, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences and the Father Muller Medical College Hospital, will conduct a free post-COVID-19 fitness evaluation camp on September 6 for those who have recovered from the infection.

The camp is for those who continue to face difficulties in carrying out their daily activities, and also for those who would like to learn deep breathing exercises. The event is being organised on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day.

Pulmonary function testing, body composition analysis, exercise and endurance capacity testing, fatigue assessment will be done. For details, call 0824-2238289.


