‘White Paper on poor growth of IT sector beyond Bengaluru’

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood C. N. Ashwath Narayan said here on Wednesday that his Ministry will come out soon with a White Paper on why the Information Technology sector has not grown beyond Bengaluru.
Speaking at the valedictory of Mangaluru Innovation Conclave hosted by Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (KEONICS) and the Centre for Contemporary Issues, Bengaluru, he said that the White Paper will specify the reasons for the hindrance to the growth of IT sector beyond Bengaluru. The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission is already working on the same.
Revised syllabi
The Minister said that the government has now revised the syllabi of courses being offered by the polytechnics. The process of revising the syllabi of courses being offered by ITIs is under progress.
The revised syllabi of engineering courses will be ready in another two months and it will be implemented from the next academic year. The syllabi of engineering courses is being revised drastically with the thrust on internship, industry interaction and choice for the study of varied subjects irrespective of the streams chosen by the students, he said.
