Whisky bottles stolen

A gang of persons stole 54 whisky bottles from a bar at Kemmannu village near Malpe here.
According to the police, the gang decamped with 21 bottles containing 750 ml whisky each and 33 bottles containing 180 ml of whisky each between April 2 and April 10.
The value of these 54 whisky bottles taken together has been estimated at ₹ 15,457. A case has been registered at the Malpe Police Station.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.