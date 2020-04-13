Mangaluru

Whisky bottles stolen

A gang of persons stole 54 whisky bottles from a bar at Kemmannu village near Malpe here.

According to the police, the gang decamped with 21 bottles containing 750 ml whisky each and 33 bottles containing 180 ml of whisky each between April 2 and April 10.

The value of these 54 whisky bottles taken together has been estimated at ₹ 15,457. A case has been registered at the Malpe Police Station.

