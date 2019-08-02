Whirlwind in Mangaluru causes damage to houses, arecanut plantations

As many as five houses and some arecanut plantations were damaged in a whirlwind at Peruvaje village in Karkala taluk of Udupi district on Thursday.

According to the Karkala Taluk Office, five houses were damaged due to the whirlwind. The tiles and tin sheet roofs of these houses were blown away by the winds. One house was completely damaged and four houses were partially damaged. Some arecanut plantations too were destroyed. The damage to all the five houses taken together had been estimated at ₹ 3.1 lakh. As many as four other trees were uprooted in the area.

Karkala Tahsildar Purandar Hegde told The Hindu that of the five houses, one house belonging to Sulochana Naik was completely damaged due to the gusty winds. The damage to this house alone had been estimated at ₹ 1.5 lakh. The family members of this house had shifted to another house nearby. “We are processing the damage caused to the houses as fast as possible,” he said.

In the last 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Udupi received a rainfall of 8.8 mm, while Kundapur and Karkala towns received a rainfall of 11.2 mm and 13.7 mm, respectively.