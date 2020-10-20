WGSHA to hold e-conference on woman chefs today

Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), a unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, will celebrate International Chefs Day on Tuesday by organising an e-conference on woman chefs.

Chef Manisha Bhasin, corporate chef, ITC Hotels, will deliver the keynote address on “Women leadership in the culinary industry”.

Ms. Bhasin is the vice-chairperson of the committee of education, World Association of Chefs Societies and also the founding board member of Cuisine India Society. In the other sessions, chef Anahita Gustaspi, menu planner for the Mediclinic City Hospital and Al Jalila Children's Hospital, Dubai, will speak on “Hospital hospitality”. Chef Niyati Vaid, co-founder of The Cherry Tree Bakery, will speak on “A broad spectrum of new opportunities and never heard of careers have sprung up post COVID-19”.

Chef Mrinalinee Majumdar will speak on “The heart of a kitchen”. Chef Mythrayie Iyer will speak on “Humans of the kitchen”.

Chef Nandeetha Vardaraj, an Assistant Executive Chef Instructor at Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts, Bengaluru, will speak on “My thoughts on this career path”.

Chef Kanan Ashar, who is with The Taj Bengal, will speak on Starbucks collaboration with the Taj, virtual lunches and dinners bringing in revenue during COVID-19 times and the Taj starting with a delivery app called qmin.