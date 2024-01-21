ADVERTISEMENT

Westernisation will have terrible impact on society and traditional values, says Panellist at Mangaluru Lit Fest 2024

January 21, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

Expressing her apprehensions on the invasion of ‘Cultural Marxism’ in the Indian way of life, she says the economic-centric ‘Marxism’ has now invaded Indians’ mindset ruining the family system and the life of the next generation

The Hindu Bureau

Anshu Joshi speaking at a session on ‘Cultural Marxism’ during the Mangaluru Lit Fest 2024 in Mangaluru on Sunday, January 21. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Modernisation was slowly being pushed towards westernisation having a terrible impact on society and traditional values which Indians held dear, said Anshu Joshi, Assistant Professor with Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, on Sunday, January 21.

Speaking as a panellist on the topic “Cultural Marxism” at the Mangaluru Literary Fest, Ms. Joshi said the celebration of Halloween was certainly not Indian culture. Expressing her apprehensions on the invasion of ‘Cultural Marxism’ in the Indian way of life, she said the economic-centric ‘Marxism’ has now invaded Indians’ mindset ruining the family system and the life of the next generation.

Stating that it is high time Indians introspect themselves on this issue, Ms. Joshi said the Indian Culture welcomed everyone with an open heart with its all-inclusive approach. The “Vasudaiva Kutumbakam” philosophy still prevailed and sadly undue advantage was taken of this fact, she rued. Ms. Joshi also threw light on the evolution of women’s rights from its inception in the West in the 1920s, its spread across the Gglobe in the 1990s and its shape at present.

Targeting Women and girl child was the pivot around which the present ‘Marxist Culture’ revolved, she said. Tackling this onslaught should begin at home and everyone could contribute in this regard, she concluded. Shreeraj Gudi moderated the discussion.

