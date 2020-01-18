West Coast Express to depart one-and-a-half hours late

The West Coast Express between Mangaluru Central and Chennai Central will have a delayed departure by one-and-a-half hours from its scheduled departure timing from January 19 to March 27, except Saturdays.
Train No. 22638 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central West Coast Express will leave Mangaluru at 11.50 p.m. instead of the scheduled departure at 10.20 p.m.
Coaches augmented
Train No. 16687-16688 Mangaluru Central-Shri Matha Vaishno Devi Katra Navyug Express will permanently be augmented with an additional sleeper class coach.
A release here said the coach would be augmented at the Mangaluru-end from January 20 and from Katra-end from January 23.
