West Coast Express to depart one-and-a-half hours late

The change in scheduled departure will be in effect from January 19 to March 27, except Saturdays.

The West Coast Express between Mangaluru Central and Chennai Central will have a delayed departure by one-and-a-half hours from its scheduled departure timing from January 19 to March 27, except Saturdays.

Train No. 22638 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central West Coast Express will leave Mangaluru at 11.50 p.m. instead of the scheduled departure at 10.20 p.m.

Coaches augmented

Train No. 16687-16688 Mangaluru Central-Shri Matha Vaishno Devi Katra Navyug Express will permanently be augmented with an additional sleeper class coach.

A release here said the coach would be augmented at the Mangaluru-end from January 20 and from Katra-end from January 23.

