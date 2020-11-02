‘We’re making efforts to get Blue Flag label for more beaches in Udupi’

Udupi district administration has initiated measures to get the coveted Blue Flag eco-label from the international agency Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark, for more beaches in the district, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Sunday.

Delivering the Rajyotsava address at the Mahatma Gandhi stadium in Ajjarakadu, he said that the End Point beach at Padubidri bagged the Blue Flag label recently. It has put Udupi district on the international map of tourism. The district administration has taken steps to get international recognition for more such beaches.

A Blue Flag beach is an eco-tourism model to provide tourists clean and hygienic bathing water, facilities/amenities, safe and healthy environment and sustainable development of the area. The certification is awarded by the agency in Denmark based on 33 stringent criteria under four major heads that is, environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environment management and conservation and safety and services on beaches.

The government upgrading Byndoor Gram Panchayat as a Town Panchayat by incorporating the areas under Yadtare, Paduvari and Byndoor villages is a new milestone in the development of the district, he said. The Deputy Commissioner said that the government recently approving to upgrade the Udupi District Hospital as a 250-bed hospital with a total staff strength of 197 will help provide quality health care to people of the district. The upgradation project is estimated to cost about ₹ 115 crore. The project has been approved 23 years after Udupi district was carved out of Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that nurturing, promoting and passing on Kannada to the future generation have emerged as a challenge in the computer era. All have a responsibility in preserving Kannada.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Tulu and Kannada are like two eyes. Both should be promoted together.

Udupi district-level Rajyotsava award was presented to 36 achievers and four organisations on the occasion. Laptops were given away to nine students of government high schools who were toppers in the SSLC examination of 2020.

Spoorthi Ashok Rathod of Mahalakshmi English Medium High School, Uchila and Rashmitha of Mookambika High School, Kollur, who were toppers in this year’s SSLC examination, in Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes categories, respectively, were given away cheques for ₹ 1 lakh each from the Department of Social Welfare.