Wenlock’s new AYUSH block is dedicated treatment centre for COVID-19 now

Following reports about the lack of safety measures at the isolation ward set up at Government Wenlock Hospital here, the Dakshina Kannada administration on Tuesday relocated the ward to the new AYUSH block of the hospital, which will now act at the dedicated place for screening and treating COVID-19 cases.

‘Possible risk’

The change was made following reports about the possible risk being faced by doctors, nursing and paramedical staff and other patients getting infected with COVID-19 with the present location of isolation ward.

There was also a demand for isolating each person placed under observation in the ward.

Action was taken to relocate the isolation ward to the 18-bed AYUSH block on Tuesday, a few hours before the visit of Dakshina Kannada MP and State Bharatiya Janata Party president Nalin Kumar Kateel to the hospital.

In a statement, Hospital’s Superindent H.R. Rajeshwaridevi said all suspected COVID-19 patients will be screened and counselled on the ground floor of the AYUSH Block.

Throat swabs will be sent and those found positive will undergo treatment.

Two hundred beds in the new super speciality block will also used for COVID-19, she said. During his visit, Mr. Kateel asked Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh and Dr. Rajeshwaridevi to ensure that that COVID-19 does not spread to other patients.

He also asked Ms. Rupesh to see that treatment for COVID-19 was available across all taluk hosptials. He directed Dr. Rajeshwaridevi to ensure that there were no lapses in treatment and have regular meetings with doctors and specialists involved in care of COVID-19 patients.