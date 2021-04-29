Wenlock Hospital told to increase ventilators to 50

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Thursday instructed the Government Wenlock Hospital to increase the number of ventilators in its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) from 15 to 50.

Chairing a meeting at the hospital, he said that the hospital should make necessary arrangements to increase the capacity in ICU.

The meeting decided to shift the room reserved for dialysis ward from the first floor to the old medical block. It resolved to appoint 50 staff nurses after consulting doctors.

Dr. Rajendra instructed the hospital to shift such COVID-19 patients who have recovered from symptoms and those who are having only mild symptoms and those who have completed 10 days of treatment to the ESI hospital in the city.

The meeting also reviewed the quality of food being served to patients in the hospital and cleanliness maintained.

Later, wearing a PPE kit, Dr. Rajendra visited the COVID ward and spoke to the patients undergoing treatment and their issues, if any.