Wenlock Hospital asked to carry out repair works to keep dialysis centre functional

October 18, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Expressing his displeasure over the poor conditions at the dialysis centre of District Government Wenlock Hospital here, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday, October 18, asked the hospital management to carry out necessary repairs at the centre till the new agency takes it over.

The Minister said this after seeing the leaking roof and non-functional air conditioners at the centre, where 13 dialysis machines are working and remaining nine are not.

“It is really difficult for any patient to be in this room without air condition for three hours of dialysis,” the Minister said when a patient, who was on the bed after dialysis, pointed to absence of air conditioners, leaking roof and poor ventilation. Mr. Rao visited the centre and other parts of the hospital, before holding the meeting to review operations of this old government referral hospital.

Sujay Kumar, a resident of Manjanady, told the Minister that because of poor way of dialysis by the agency that ran the centre, he was tested positive to hepatitis following cross infection. ”The agency did not provide him proper medicines while there is no regular service of a nephrologist,” Mr. Kumar, who is undergoing dialysis at the centre for the past five years, said.

Hospital Superintendent Sadashiva said as many as 26,299 dialysis cycles were done in 2022-23, while 8,720 cycles were done in five months since April this year.

Mr. Rao said a new agency will take over dialysis centres management in Mysuru Revenue Division as the existing agency’s service was poor. The work order will be issued in two days. Other agencies are being empanelled for remaining three Divisions.

New machines

Mr. Rao said the government is replacing existing dialysis machines with new ‘single use’ machines in which there will be which no cross infection.

Dr. Sadashiva said the hospital has taken up construction of new 30-bed dialysis centre at a cost of ₹2 crore. The District Mineral Foundation Trust has given ₹1 crore, while the KIOCL has given ₹50 lakh. The Minister asked Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan to arrange corporate social responsibility funds for the remaining ₹50 lakh.

As it will take about three months for the new agency to start functioning, Mr. Rao asked the Wenlock hospital authorities to repair leaking roof, non-functional air conditioners and also carry out other urgent works to make it comfortable for patients undergoing dialysis. “Make use of your funds or ask us for the money,” he told Dr. Sadashiva.