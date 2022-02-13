We’ll start colleges after studying prevailing situation: Minister

Minister for Higher Education, IT/BT, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood C.N. Ashwath Narayan has said that the State Government has taken stern steps to solve the hijab issue as the High Court of Karnataka has also passed an interim order in this connection. Therefore, there is no confusion and the Government will take a decision and start colleges after studying the prevailing situation.

He was speaking to reporters in Kadechur-Badiyan Industrial Area of Yadgir district on Sunday.

When asked if there is any possibility of preferring an appeal before the Supreme Court if the High Court of Karnataka allowed students to wear hijab in class, he replied stating that there is no such situation at this juncture.