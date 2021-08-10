We’ll make efforts to project Kannada culture in its true sense: Sunil Kumar

MANGALURU

10 August 2021 20:03 IST

There is a general feeling that the State Department is being influenced by Left ideologies, says Minister

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar said here on Monday that in a situation when there is a general feeling that the State Department of Kannada and Culture is being influenced by Left ideologies, he, as a Minister, will make efforts to project Kannada culture in its true sense.

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party activists after receiving felicitations at the party’s district office here, Mr. Kumar said that the party has given responsibility to an ordinary party worker like him to handle two important portfolios. “Obviously, the expectations are high. I will try my best to meet your expectations and bring positive changes in the two departments,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that he will continue to speak aloud about Hindutva and its virtues.

Making him a Minister, Mr. Kumar said, showed the way the party respects a worker and grooms him to serve people. It was in March 2004 when he was on on electricity pole as part of making lighting arrangements for an RSS event in Chikkamagaluru that he got a call from a BJP functionary that he will be the party candidate from Karkala. “Incidentally, I am now handling Energy portfolio,” he said.

In the last three terms as MLA from Karkala, Mr. Kumar said that he has obtained many welfare schemes for his Assembly constituency.

Mr. Kumar said that he will work with senior Ministers S. Angara and Kota Srinivas Poojary and Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje in addressing issues related to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Dakshina Kannada district BJP president Sudharshan Moodbidri recalled the days he worked along with Mr. Kumar in the Bajrang Dal. He said that it was the dedicated work of Mr. Kumar as a legislator that led him to be appointed as Minister in the Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet. He told Mr. Kumar that there is a need to bring the Kannada and Culture Department on the right track.

Member of Legislative Council Pratapsimha Nayak felicitated Mr. Kumar. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and Mayor Premanand Shetty were present.