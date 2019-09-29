Welfare of construction labourers should not be ignored, says Khader

Funds for flood relief should not come at the cost of welfare of construction labourers, said MLA for Mangaluru and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson U.T. Khader here on Saturday.

Mr. Khader told reporters that it was wrong on part of the State government to force an officer to divert funds meant for the welfare of construction labourers towards flood relief and transfer her when she did not oblige.

Mr. Khader was referring to the transfer of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, the former Secretary of Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, a few days after she reportedly refused to divert ₹1,000 crore from the corpus of ₹ 8,000 crore.

Mr. Khader said the State government has problem in spending on flood relief in the absence of funds from the Union government. “The State should prevail upon the Centre for funds. It should not resort to diversion of funds meant for construction labourers,” Mr. Khader said and asked Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to take an all-party delegation to New Delhi to get funds from the Union government.

While declining to comment on the Facebook post of Tabu Rao, wife of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao, pointing to young party workers not getting their due in the Congress, Mr. Khader brushed aside reported comments by senior Congress leader K.H. Muniyappa on the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by saying, “Unlike other parties, our party provides opportunity for leaders to express their feelings. We are all united.”