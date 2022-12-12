Weightlifting coach Rajendra Prasad passes away

December 12, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Rajendra Prasad, who has trained many national and international weightlifters, passed away in his home town in Puttur on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to family sources, Mr. Prasad drove down to a private hospital in Puttur on Monday morning following chest pain. He died around noon.

Mr. Prasad, a native of Kemminje village in Puttur taluk, was training weightlifters in Alvas College, Moodbidri, since the last two years. Earlier, he served as a coach in SDM College, Ujire.

Mr. Prasad represented the State in several national weightlifting events. He represented Mangalore University in All India Interuniversity championships and had won the best lifter awards on four occasions.

A much soughtafter weightlifting coach in the State, Mr. Prasad coached, among others, Gururaja Poojary from Vandse in Udupi district, who bagged bronze medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Grams held in Birmingham. He was the coach of the Alvas team that was named as champion in the State-level weightlifting championship held in SDM College, Ujire, in November.

Mr. Prasad has left behind his wife and two daughters.