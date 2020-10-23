Weekly superfast festival special trains to run via Mangaluru Jn. from tomorrow

MANGALURU

23 October 2020 01:08 IST

The Railways will operate Train Nos 02198/02197 Jabalpur Junction-Coimbatore Junction-Jabalpur Junction Weekly Superfast Festival Special (fully reserved) trains via Mangaluru Junction from October 24 and October 26, respectively.

The Gandhidham-Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Weekly Superfast Festival, via Mangaluru Junction, will be operated from October 26, a railway release said.

Monsoon schedule

Train No 02198 Jabalpur Junction-Coimbatore Junction Weekly Superfast Festival Special (fully reserved) will leave Jabalpur Junction at 11 a.m. every Saturday from October 24 to October 31. The train will reach Coimbatore Junction at 4.40 a.m. on the third day.

Train No 02197 Coimbatore Junction-Jabalpur Junction Weekly Superfast Festival Special (fully reserved) will leave Coimbatore Junction at 3.30 p.m. every Monday from October 26 to October 31.

It will reach Jabalpur Junction at 8 a.m. on the third day.

Non-monsoon

Train No 02198 will leave Jabalpur Junction at 11. a.m. every Saturday from November 7 to November 28.

It will reach Coimbatore Junction at 2.50 a.m. on the third day.

Train No 02197 will leave Coimbatore Junction at 6 p.m. every Monday from November 2 to November 30. The train will reach Jabalpur Junction at 8 a.m. on the third day.

Train No 09424 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Weekly Festival Special will leave Gandhidham at 2 p.m. October 26, November 2, 9, 16, 23 and November 30 and reach Tirunelveli at 11.30 a.m. on the third day.

In return direction, Train No 09423 Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Weekly Festival Special will leave Tirunelveli at 7.45 a.m. on November 5, 12, 19, 26, and on December 3 and will reach Gandhidham at 4.30 a.m. on the third day.

Only one service, i.e., on October 29, will leave Tirunelveli at 7.45 a.m. and reach Gandhidham at 6.40 a.m. on the third day due to the monsoon timetable.