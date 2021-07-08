Mangaluru

Weekly shandis can now be organised

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Thursday that the government has allowed holding weekly shandis and they should be conducted in spacious places without giving scope for the spread of COVID-19.

Shandis should not be allowed to be organised in congested places.

If any incidents of holding shandis by violating the COVID-19 guidelines is found, the district administration will take action against respective panchayat development officers (PDOs), chief officers and commissioners of urban local bodies and secretaries of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs).

The officers should ensure that there is no crowd in such places and all those visiting shandis are wearing masks.


