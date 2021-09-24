Weekend street festivals in city

Theme-based events will be organised, says Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Friday that the District Tourism Development Committee headed by him will promote weekend street festivals in the central business district area in the coming days.

Speaking at a meet-the-press organised by the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists at the Patrika Bhavan, he said that theme-based festivals will be organised on the Clock Tower to Clock Tower loop road which has been notified as one-way for vehicular traffic.

With the median on the loop road being removed, a wide space, which is almost like a six-lane road, is available now to hold street festivals.

A calendar of theme-based festivals, including food festival and art festival, will be prepared. In addition, the committee will promote festivals in identified parks such as Kadri Park in the city.

The festivals will be permitted once COVID-19 cases come under full control, he said.

Pilikula Kambala

The Deputy Commissioner said that the committee is planning to resume Pilikula Kambala (slush track buffalo race) which has not been held for the last five years.

Mr. Rajendra, who is also the chairman of the Pilikula Development Authority, said that three species of animals, zebra, giraffe and elephant, will be added to the Pilikula Biological Park.

Dr. Rajendra said that he has written to the government seeking appointment of the Deputy Commissioner or any senior State government official of the rank of Principal Secretary as one of the trustees on the Board of the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT). With this, port-related issues of fishermen and cruise tourism can be addressed well.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the committee has a clear vision for promoting tourism in the district. Tourists who land in Mangaluru should first be made to visit the tourist attractions in the district before heading to other neighbouring districts. The tourist attractions of Dakshina Kannada will be promoted in airports in other States also. The district has eight archaeological sites. A brochure highlighting them will be prepared and kept in major hotels in the city to attract tourists to such sites.