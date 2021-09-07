Weekend restrictions to continue in temple towns

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has continued weekend restrictions to the visit of devotees to the two popular pilgrim centres in the district.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in his order on Tuesday said that entry of devotees to Sri Manjunatha Temple at Dharmasthala and Sri Subrahmanya Temple at Kukke Surbahmanya was prohibited on Saturdays and Sundays till further orders.

During the remaining days of the week, devotees may go to these temples between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Devotees can have only darshan of deities while they will not be given Tirtha, Prasadam and food at these temples, he said.

The administration had earlier banned entry of devotees to Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple too along with Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya temples during the weekends.

Tuesday’s order was passed under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the district. Though the test positivity rate has reduced, the restrictions are being continued in the wake of possible breakout of COVID-19 third wave, the Deputy Commissioner said.

While the entry of devotees to the two temples on weekends was restricted, managements can continue with the regular rituals in the temples on Saturdays and Sundays as usual. However, there will be no fairs or festivals or processions at these temples. At the same time, lodging houses in these places cannot offer lodging facility to devotees, he added.

Those violating the directions will be booked under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Rules, Dr. Rajendra said.