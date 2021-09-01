Weekend, night curfew to continue till Sept. 13

Night curfew will continue in Dakshina Kannada between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. and weekend curfew will be in place between 9 p.m. on Friday and 5 a.m. on Monday.

Weekend curfew will not affect movement of health care personnel and students attending examinations, whose hall ticket will act as a pass, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra here on Tuesday. This order will be in force till September 13, he added.

In the order issued after directions came from the State government, Dr. Rajendra said that during weekend curfew, milk vending shops will be allowed to do business between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. and grocery and other shops dealing with essential items will be allowed to remain open till 2 p.m. Marriages will be allowed by the local authorities with permission for participation of 50 persons.

Dr. Rajendra said that all nursing, paramedical and other students coming from Kerala to hostels and rooms for study in Dakshina Kannada should bring COVID-19 RT-PCR test negative certificate not older than 72 hours and get themselves quarantined for one week. They should attend classes only with COVID-19 test negative certificate and if they test positive, they should be moved to COVID Care Centres for a 17-day treatment.

Nurses and other employees returning from visits to Kerala and Maharashtra have to undergo a week-long quarantine and report to duty only if they test negative for COVID-19. Managements have been asked to ensure strict compliance with these guidelines.

Students and others who regularly commute from Kasaragod in Kerala should continue to produce COVID-19 test negative certificate once every week.

Liquor shops in the border areas will remain closed for one more week and those in the other parts of the district will be allowed to be open till 9 p.m. During weekend curfew, liquor shops and hotels will be allowed to serve parcels. Food and groceries can be ordered online, the order stated.