With no project of this magnitude in the vicinity, the 520 m-long Adyar-Harekala vented dam-cum bridge appears to be having all the potential of becoming a weekend getaway if developed suitably.

Already, people from Harekala and surrounding areas are using the coffer dam connecting the northern and southern banks of the Netravathi for their regular commute; it becomes difficult to regulate traffic at times, said Minor Irrigation Department’s Assistant Executive Engineer Vishnu Kamath. The bridge, once completed, will save about 45 km of a round trip for people from the Harekala region to reach areas around Mangaluru and National Highway 75.

With the availability of the dam’s backwater, the area could be developed into a tourist attraction, he said.