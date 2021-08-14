Weekend curfew today, tomorrow

MANGALURU

14 August 2021 01:12 IST

Those attending Lok Adalat exempted

Weekend curfew will be in force in Dakshina Kannada till 5 a.m. on Monday.

However, people can purchase essential commodities till 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Also, the Mega Lok Adalat has been allowed in courts in the district from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

Those attending the adalat have been exempted from the curfew.

They should produce the relevant notice and documents when asked by the authorities concerned during their travel.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said in a statement on Friday that those coming from Kerala for attending the Lok Adalat should compulsorily produce RT-PCR test negative certificate for COVID-19. They should produce the negative certificate even if they have taken two doses of vaccination.