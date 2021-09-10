Weekend curfew lifted, night curfew to continue in Dakshina Kannada

It follows the go-ahead given by the Disaster Management Authority

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Thursday decided to lift the weekend curfew after the State Disaster Management Authority authorised Deputy Commissioners to take a decision on continuing weekend curfews thus ending speculation over the celebration of Ganesha festival.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that there will be no restrictions on all categories of shops and establishments other than following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour during weekends as well as weekdays. All shop owners and their staff should be vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Further, they all should undergo mandatory testing every 10 days and should produce COVID-19 test certificate to officials as and when sought. They should cooperate with health teams and the local administration in testing and containment measures, Dr. Rajendra said in his order.

Shops could function between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. and night curfew will continue to be in force between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. till further orders, the Deputy Commissioner said. The guidelines already in force will continue to prevail in the border areas of the district, Dr. Rajendra added.

Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar in his capacity as the Chairman of the State Authority on Thursday authorised Deputy Commissioners to take a decision on continuing with weekend curfew in their limits after assessing the prevailing COVID-19 situation. It superseded the August 30 order on imposing weekend curfews in districts bordering Kerala.

He noted that the test positivity rate across the State has fallen below 2%. However, all other guidelines regarding surveillance and containment measures will continue till September 27, Mr. Kumar said.

The Chief Secretary also noted that strict surveillance at border check-posts set up by the district administrations bordering Kerala and Maharashtra should continue as per the prevailing guidelines.

The Education Department will issue orders in respect of applicable guidelines with regard to opening of primary schools, Mr. Kumar added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rajendra noted that the overall test positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada has been 1.85% since 10 days now.