Week-long workshop for students on power electronic converters begins at NIT-K

December 14, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

A week-long workshop for students on ‘micro controller for the implementation of power electronic converters in renewable energy systems’ began at the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K) here on Wednesday.

Sponsored by the Union government under Accelerate Vigyan - Karyasahala Scheme, it is offered by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) to encourage Research and Development activities in the country by grooming the potential research skills of postgraduate students in selected areas.

The workshop aims to impart knowledge to the participants on various modern power electronics convertor systems, covering topics such as DSP Microcontroller for the implementation of power electronics converters for renewable energy systems. Power electronic converters have tremendous impact on modern domestic and industrial applications ranging from low power to high power.

This is the emerging research area in the electric power engineering, leading to a new kind of industrial revolution. Power electronic converters are applied in energy conservation and storage is a major component in renewable energy systems, smart grids, and E-Mobility, a release from the NIT-K said.

The recent trends show that modern power electronics systems with digital control platforms will play a significant role in solving climate change and environmental issues.

The workshop explains the fundamental aspects of the latest DSP Microcontroller and provides hands-on training to set-up and program DSP Microcontroller to implement power electronic converter - based algorithms.

Dattatraya N. Gaonkar, Head, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, NIT-K, said that of more than 40 registrations received 25 students, from the government funded and private education institutes, were selected for the workshop.