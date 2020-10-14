Week-long Tulu drama fest in city from today

A file photo of a Tulu play Lekka Tatthi Bokka, in Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

14 October 2020 01:45 IST

Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy will organise a week-long Tulu drama festival at Tulu Bhavan, Urwa Stores, here from Wednesday.

It will be conducted in association with Sri Prapthi Telikeda Kalavidaru and Tuluva Bolli Prathisthana.

Sarathya Sindhura Kalavidaru, Karkala, will stage a play “Panodittnd Sorry” on Wednesday and Sangama Kalavidaru, Ujire, will perform “Tuyare Barper” on Thursday. Panchashree Kalavidaru, Charmadi, will present “Aetunda Aate” on Friday.

It will be followed by a play “Madimal” by Annapoorneshwari Kalatanda, Inchara, on Saturday and “Kasda Kasarat” by Bollu Bolpu Kalavidaru, Puttur, on Sunday.

“Panpana Yan Panoda” by Mokeda Kalavider, Polali, will be staged on October 19 and “Satyoda Biruver” by Sri Prapthi Telikeda Kalavidaru will be performed on October 20.

All plays will be streamed live on Facebook, a release from the academy said.